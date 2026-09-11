Putin arrives in India for BRICS summit, to meet Modi
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in New Delhi to attend the BRICS summit. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation in defense, energy, and technology sectors between the two countries. This meeting comes after their recent interaction at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek last week.
Summit agenda
BrahMos missile upgrades being discussed
During their last meeting, PM Modi had urged President Putin to move from a situation of "endless war" to "end of war," referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that New Delhi and Moscow are looking into BrahMos missile upgrades.
Russia is also committed to completing its S-400 system deliveries and discussing the potential supply of Su-57 fighter jets with India.
Summit itinerary
Putin to address annual BRICS Business Forum
At the BRICS summit, President Putin will address the Plenary Session of the annual BRICS Business Forum. He will also visit the Innoprom exhibition with PM Modi.
Other leaders attending include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
However, no separate full-format meeting has been scheduled between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during this visit, which comes after a seven-year gap.
PM's statement
PM Modi expresses confidence on positive summit outcome
On Friday, PM Modi took to social media to express confidence that the BRICS Summit will feature constructive and significant dialogues on a range of topics focused on global well-being.
"Over the next few days, leaders from across the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am fully confident that the conference will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the aspiration of global welfare," he wrote.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's post on X
अगले कुछ दिनों में दुनियाभर के नेता BRICS Summit के लिए जुटेंगे। पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सम्मेलन में विश्व कल्याण की कामना के साथ विभिन्न मुद्दों पर सकारात्मक और सार्थक चर्चा होगी।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026
सद्भिरेव सहासीत सद्भिः कुर्वीत सङ्गतिम्।
सद्भिर्विवादं मैत्रीं च नासद्भिः किंचिदाचरेत्॥ pic.twitter.com/YG36WlpiYg
Summit focus
Agenda of the BRICS summit
The BRICS summit, hosted by India, will see leaders from Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE.
The theme of India's chairmanship is "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." The agenda includes enhancing cooperation in trade and investment.
Areas like health, agriculture, food, energy, disaster risk reduction, and supply chains will also be discussed at the summit.
Development goals
Over 350 meetings held under India's chairmanship
Under India's chairmanship, over 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across the country.
The summit will begin at 2:35pm on Saturday and will conclude with the release of the New Delhi Declaration.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are among other dignitaries attending the event.
The BRICS grouping was originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa but has expanded to include new members since 2024.