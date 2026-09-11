BRICS Summit: 15,000 cops, 200 paramilitary companies deployed in Delhi
What's the story
The Delhi Police have deployed around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces for the upcoming BRICS Summit. The security measures come as at least 16 heads of state or government and their delegations are expected to arrive in the city over the next three days, as per The Hindu. The multi-layered security arrangement includes heightened surveillance at summit venues, hotels, historical sites, and VVIP routes.
Security coordination
Traffic restrictions in place
Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security Division) Manish Agrawal said there is multi-agency coordination with central agencies, the National Security Guard, and other forces.
"Restrictions on traffic have been made keeping in mind that there is no inconvenience to the public. There are restrictions on traffic, but no route has been completely closed," he clarified.
At Bharat Mandapam, the main summit venue, access control and preventive policing measures have been implemented.
Surveillance efforts
Central command room to monitor CCTV feeds
A central command room will monitor CCTV feeds along VVIP routes, with around 500 cameras installed, including those for vehicle number plate reading.
Besides, 4K cameras for facial identification have been installed along the Tughlak Road corridor.
Additional personnel have been deployed at border checkpoints near Ghaziabad and Loni.
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit is also monitoring social media for potential cyber threats.
Summit preparations
Drone operations banned across Delhi
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has banned drone operations across the national capital till September 14 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
Commuters should expect temporary traffic stoppages and diversions along key routes used by VVIP convoys.
However, public transport like the Delhi Metro and city buses will continue to operate.
Residents are advised to check official advisories for traffic updates during this time.
Attendee list
BRICS summit to see high-security movements
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are among the prominent attendees at the summit.
Other leaders expected include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The summit could see dozens of high-security movements every day as visiting leaders travel between various venues across Delhi.