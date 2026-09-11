BRICS Summit: 15,000 cops, 200 paramilitary companies deployed in Delhi

Special Commissioner of Police (Protective Security Division) Manish Agrawal said there is multi-agency coordination with central agencies, the National Security Guard, and other forces.

"Restrictions on traffic have been made keeping in mind that there is no inconvenience to the public. There are restrictions on traffic, but no route has been completely closed," he clarified.

At Bharat Mandapam, the main summit venue, access control and preventive policing measures have been implemented.