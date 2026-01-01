Bengaluru: Veggie prices hit new highs—here's what's going on
Veggie shopping in Bengaluru just got pricier—tomatoes are now ₹72/kg and onions ₹42/kg.
The main reasons? Weird weather messing with crops, plus extra demand from New Year and Sankranti celebrations.
With local harvests taking a hit, markets are leaning more on supplies from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
Not just tomatoes and onions—almost everything costs more
It's not only the basics seeing a jump. Cabbage and cauliflower are both at ₹50/kg, carrots at ₹64/kg, French beans at a steep ₹135/kg, and even bitter gourd is up to ₹54/kg.
Brinjal varieties range from ₹28-38/kg, chillies are around ₹66/kg, peas cost up to ₹50/kg (thanks to interstate sourcing), and radish is about ₹30/kg in city markets.
Poultry and fruit prices join the climb
Eggs have climbed to ₹8 each, while chicken now sells for around ₹280-300 per kg as holiday demand kicks in.
Bananas aren't spared either—cardamom bananas go for up to ₹100/kg; green bananas hover near ₹40.
Vendors say prices could rise even more as Sankranti gets closer.