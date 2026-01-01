Madhya Pradesh's 2025: From child deaths to tiger tragedies India Jan 01, 2026

2025 was a tough year for Madhya Pradesh. The state lost at least 20 young children to contaminated cough syrup, saw a record 55 tiger deaths (eight from electrocution traps), and faced political scandals involving BJP leaders.

Add in newborn deaths from rat bites in hospitals and a deadly water contamination outbreak, and it's clear the state's health, safety, and governance systems are under serious strain.