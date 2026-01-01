Madhya Pradesh's 2025: From child deaths to tiger tragedies
2025 was a tough year for Madhya Pradesh. The state lost at least 20 young children to contaminated cough syrup, saw a record 55 tiger deaths (eight from electrocution traps), and faced political scandals involving BJP leaders.
Add in newborn deaths from rat bites in hospitals and a deadly water contamination outbreak, and it's clear the state's health, safety, and governance systems are under serious strain.
Why does it matter?
These crises aren't just local news—they echo global tragedies like similar cough syrup-linked child deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan.
With national attention, NHRC probes, and public outcry over both healthcare failures and political misconduct, there's growing pressure on Madhya Pradesh's leaders to step up accountability and fix what's broken.
For young people especially, these issues highlight why strong safety standards—and honest leadership—really matter.