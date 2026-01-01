Delivery workers across India go on strike, causing major delays
Thousands of delivery workers from Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon, and Flipkart have gone on strike in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
Organized by unions like IFAT and GIPSWU, these strikes led to 50-60% delays in orders in several cities during the December 25 strike, as nearly 40,000 workers participated.
What's driving the protests?
Workers are pushing for a ban on risky 10-minute deliveries, a minimum monthly wage of ₹40,000, social security benefits, and protection from unfair deactivation or harassment.
Despite promises of higher pay per order from platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, many gig workers say they still face penalties from algorithms and lack basic labor rights.
Unions now want government action to ensure fair treatment as gig work keeps growing in India.