Delivery workers across India go on strike, causing major delays

What's driving the protests?

Workers are pushing for a ban on risky 10-minute deliveries, a minimum monthly wage of ₹40,000, social security benefits, and protection from unfair deactivation or harassment.

Despite promises of higher pay per order from platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, many gig workers say they still face penalties from algorithms and lack basic labor rights.

Unions now want government action to ensure fair treatment as gig work keeps growing in India.