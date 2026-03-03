Bengaluru video shows split on Hindi's role in schools
A new social experiment video from Bengaluru, posted on March 2, 2026, has brought back heated discussions about making Hindi compulsory in Bengaluru schools.
The clip shows locals split—some think Hindi helps migrants fit in, while others worry it threatens Kannada's identity.
This comes amid longstanding debates and past protests over the National Education Policy (NEP)'s three-language rule.
Exam results show over 1.4 lakh failures across 3rd-language papers
Under the Kannada Language Learning Act, Kannada must be taught as either first or second language; if Kannada is chosen as first language, English becomes second from Class 1, and a third language is introduced from Class 6.
But exam results showed that of the more than 7.2 lakh students who appeared for the third-language Hindi paper, over 5.7 lakh passed, leaving roughly 1.5 lakh who did not pass;
officials also reported over 1.4 lakh failures across third-language papers, which has fueled concerns about student stress and fairness.
Siddaramaiah prefers 2-language system like Tamil Nadu's
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah isn't a fan of the three-language policy and prefers a two-language system like Tamil Nadu's.
He has used the "Hindi yaake?" ("Why Hindi?") question.
Meanwhile, an NGO petition to drop the policy already has around 40,000 signatures.
Union government warns states about funding cuts
The Union government has warned state administrations they could lose ₹2,480 crore in grants if they drop the three-language formula under the NEP.
With viral videos drawing attention to the debate, balancing local identity with national education goals is proving tricky.