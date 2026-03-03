Bengaluru video shows split on Hindi's role in schools

Exam results show over 1.4 lakh failures across 3rd-language papers

Under the Kannada Language Learning Act, Kannada must be taught as either first or second language; if Kannada is chosen as first language, English becomes second from Class 1, and a third language is introduced from Class 6.

But exam results showed that of the more than 7.2 lakh students who appeared for the third-language Hindi paper, over 5.7 lakh passed, leaving roughly 1.5 lakh who did not pass;

officials also reported over 1.4 lakh failures across third-language papers, which has fueled concerns about student stress and fairness.