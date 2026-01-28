Bengaluru: Viral video of man urinating on road puts city's traffic woes in spotlight

Why is this happening so often?

Bengaluru now ranks as the world's second-most congested city, with drivers losing about 168 hours a year just sitting in traffic.

Locals like Anupama Shetty say even short trips can drag on for ages during peak hours.

The main culprits? Too many vehicles, slow-moving infrastructure projects, and not enough roads to keep up.

While officials debate fixes like tunnel roads to satellite towns, residents are just hoping for faster action to get the city moving again.