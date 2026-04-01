Bengaluru voter rolls include 103 Nagalakshmi wife of Manjunath entries India Apr 20, 2026

Bengaluru just ran into a quirky problem: 103 women named Nagalakshmi, wife of Manjunath showed up in the voter rolls, each with a different photo.

To clear things up, election officials sent a notice to one resident asking her to identify herself among all these lookalikes.

This is part of Karnataka's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive to sort out identity mix-ups and keep the voter list accurate.