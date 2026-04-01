Bengaluru voter rolls include 103 Nagalakshmi wife of Manjunath entries
India
Bengaluru just ran into a quirky problem: 103 women named Nagalakshmi, wife of Manjunath showed up in the voter rolls, each with a different photo.
To clear things up, election officials sent a notice to one resident asking her to identify herself among all these lookalikes.
This is part of Karnataka's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive to sort out identity mix-ups and keep the voter list accurate.
Karnataka SIR verifies voter identities
The SIR process is all about making sure every voter is counted correctly and no one's rights get lost in the paperwork.
By double-checking entries like this, officials hope to make elections more transparent and fair for everyone in Karnataka, even if it means sorting through a lot of Nagalakshmis!