Bengaluru wall collapse kills 7, Karnataka offers ₹5L per family
India
Heavy rain in Bengaluru on Wednesday led to a wall collapse near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, leaving seven people dead, including five street vendors and two residents of Kerala who came to Bengaluru to do marketing.
The Karnataka government has promised ₹500,000 compensation for each victim's family.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah orders safety probe
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation into the wall's safety and possible negligence, saying incidents like this must be avoided in the future.
The Greater Bengaluru Authority will now reassess flood-prone areas across the city.
Meanwhile, those injured are stable and getting free medical care.