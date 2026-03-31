Bengaluru water rises April 1, electricity hike expected after bypolls

BWSSB hikes water tariffs 3% annually

Water isn't spared either: BWSSB will increase water tariffs by 3% every year as part of its long-term cost plan.

This comes right after last year's steep more than 30% hike for around 1.2 million households.

These new rates kick in on April 1 and could hit budgets for those not covered under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, especially consumers not covered under subsidy schemes and businesses.