Bengaluru water rises April 1, electricity hike expected after bypolls
Heads up, Bengaluru! Starting April 1, 2026, your water bills are getting a bump, and the electricity bill hike is expected to take effect only after the Assembly bypolls on April 9.
The state's electricity regulator plans to raise power rates by 35 to 45 paise per unit, mainly to help power companies recover big losses.
This follows a price hike in early March 2026.
BWSSB hikes water tariffs 3% annually
Water isn't spared either: BWSSB will increase water tariffs by 3% every year as part of its long-term cost plan.
This comes right after last year's steep more than 30% hike for around 1.2 million households.
These new rates kick in on April 1 and could hit budgets for those not covered under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, especially consumers not covered under subsidy schemes and businesses.