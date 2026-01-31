Bengaluru weather: Daytime highs around 29-30degC, nighttime lows at 14degC
Bengaluru is set for a cool stretch, with the IMD forecasting daytime highs around 29-30°C and nighttime temperatures dipping to a brisk 14°C.
Expect partly cloudy skies and humidity around 55% by day and 80% at night, according to the IMD—so you might want to keep that light jacket handy.
Misty mornings and occasional light rain expected
If you're heading out early, watch out for misty mornings and occasional light rain, which could slow down your commute.
The city's air quality is sitting at a moderate level (AQI 102), so it's not perfect but nothing too alarming.
Across Karnataka, weather is all over the place—Mangaluru stays warmer while places like Hassan get even chillier—so don't be surprised if your group chat complains about totally different temps!