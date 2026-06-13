Bengaluru weekend disrupted by rain, flooding, fallen trees and traffic

Traffic jams at Koramangala, Panathur, Arekere

Traffic police flagged big jams at Koramangala 60 Feet Road (thanks to fallen trees), Panathur Junction (flooding), and Arekere Junction (vehicle breakdown).

Roads near Varthur Lake were also packed.

Some areas like C.V. Raman Nagar saw moderate showers, while places like Frazer Town saw moderate rainfall, but delays affected several parts of the city.