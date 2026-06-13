Bengaluru weekend disrupted by rain, flooding, fallen trees and traffic
India
Bengaluru's Saturday plans got messy as rain led to localized flooding, fallen trees, and stalled vehicles, leaving people stuck in traffic for hours.
Booking cabs and autos turned into a hassle with surge pricing, and the usual weekend rush only made things slower.
Traffic jams at Koramangala, Panathur, Arekere
Traffic police flagged big jams at Koramangala 60 Feet Road (thanks to fallen trees), Panathur Junction (flooding), and Arekere Junction (vehicle breakdown).
Roads near Varthur Lake were also packed.
Some areas like C.V. Raman Nagar saw moderate showers, while places like Frazer Town saw moderate rainfall, but delays affected several parts of the city.