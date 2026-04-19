Bengaluru woman and 2 others accused of kidnapping over ₹9.5L

Couple abused in Nagarabhavi, 3 arrested

Pruthvi and her husband were taken to Nagarabhavi, locked inside a house, and threatened with harm if they didn't pay up.

After intimidation and physical abuse, the couple were later allowed to leave and days later went to the police.

Quick action from Hebbagodi police led to all three suspects being arrested, reminding us that financial disputes can spiral out of control fast if not handled right.