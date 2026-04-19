Bengaluru woman and 2 others accused of kidnapping over ₹9.5L
A family loan turned into a crime drama in Bengaluru when Prafulla S., along with her husband Saleem Sheik and associate Beeresh, allegedly kidnapped and assaulted Prafulla's sister Pruthvi and her husband.
The trouble started over an unpaid loan of ₹9.5 lakh; even though Pruthvi had already paid back more than half, she was still pressured for the rest.
Couple abused in Nagarabhavi, 3 arrested
Pruthvi and her husband were taken to Nagarabhavi, locked inside a house, and threatened with harm if they didn't pay up.
After intimidation and physical abuse, the couple were later allowed to leave and days later went to the police.
Quick action from Hebbagodi police led to all three suspects being arrested, reminding us that financial disputes can spiral out of control fast if not handled right.