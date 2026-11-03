Bengaluru woman assaulted after confronting couple driving on wrong side
India
A 30-year-old woman in Bengaluru was assaulted by a couple after she asked them to stop driving on the wrong side of the road while heading home from the gym.
The man followed her into her apartment complex in Ittimadu and hit her with a helmet and a paint bucket, leaving her injured.
Bystander inaction sparks Bengaluru debate
What is upsetting is that people nearby, including the security guard, did not step in to help.
Some residents allegedly focused on the woman's use of abusive language rather than the physical assault she had reportedly faced.
The incident has reignited conversations about traffic rule violations in Bengaluru and why it is so important for bystanders to support those who speak out.