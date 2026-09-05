Bengaluru woman assaulted, stripped and filmed for unpaid interest

In Bengaluru, four people were arrested after a woman was assaulted and stripped for not repaying loan interest.

She had borrowed ₹100,000 from Reshma and ₹50,000 from Nazrath but struggled to keep up with payments due to financial issues.

When she stopped paying, Nazrath allegedly called her and promised her work and money; when she went to Nazrath's house, she was allegedly abused and assaulted by Suhail, and the accused had also filmed the act and threatened to circulate it online.