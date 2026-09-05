Bengaluru woman assaulted, stripped and filmed for unpaid interest
India
In Bengaluru, four people were arrested after a woman was assaulted and stripped for not repaying loan interest.
She had borrowed ₹100,000 from Reshma and ₹50,000 from Nazrath but struggled to keep up with payments due to financial issues.
When she stopped paying, Nazrath allegedly called her and promised her work and money; when she went to Nazrath's house, she was allegedly abused and assaulted by Suhail, and the accused had also filmed the act and threatened to circulate it online.
Police arrest Reshma, Nazrath, Suheil, Saif
The victim's mother filed a missing-person report when she couldn't reach her daughter.
Police tracked down the location, rescued the woman, and arrested Reshma, Nazrath, Suheil, and Saif.
Investigations are still ongoing.