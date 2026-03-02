Bengaluru woman dies by suicide over astrologer's prediction India Mar 02, 2026

A 27-year-old Bengaluru techie, Vidyajyoti, died by suicide on February 27, 2026 (a date inferred from the report).

She was reportedly troubled after an astrologer allegedly predicted there could be misunderstandings between the couple two years into the marriage, possibly leading to separation—even though both families had accepted her cross-caste relationship.

The prediction weighed heavily on her and her family.