Bengaluru woman finds malware planted by estranged husband
India
A Bengaluru woman found out her estranged husband had allegedly installed malware on her phone, letting him track her location and read her messages for nearly six months while they were going through a divorce.
She went to the police after noticing he somehow knew details about her private life.
Police investigating, urge digital safety
Police discovered the malware gave him remote access to almost everything on her device.
He's now facing charges under the IT Act and privacy laws.
The case is a reminder to stay alert—police recommend checking app permissions, using strong passwords, and turning on two-factor authentication to keep your data safe.