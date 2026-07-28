Bengaluru woman goes viral after filling pothole with stone chips
India
A Bengaluru woman went viral after fixing a pothole on a busy road with just two sacks of stone chips and building material.
Her simple act has reignited conversations about the city's ongoing struggle with damaged roads, especially during heavy rains.
Bengaluru residents praise repair, criticize officials
Locals praised her effort online but also criticized city officials for not keeping roads safe.
With potholes making traffic jams worse and putting bikers and pedestrians at risk, many are now pushing for real, lasting fixes to Bengaluru's infrastructure problems, especially as the monsoon season brings even more road damage.