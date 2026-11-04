Bengaluru woman posts about Rapido Whitefield ride leaving her uneasy
India
A Bengaluru woman recently shared on social media how a Rapido bike ride to Whitefield left her feeling uneasy.
The driver reportedly asked her to move closer three times, despite the tight space, and drove recklessly.
She had picked the bike because no autos were available, but being told to hold her bag strap instead of the seat made things worse.
Woman's post prompts concern, Rapido responds
Her post quickly got people talking: many related to her experience or pointed out that this kind of discomfort is common for women using public transportation.
Some suggested using Rapido's female rider option for safer trips.
Rapido Support responded by asking for her ride details so it could look into it, highlighting ongoing concerns about women's safety in India's public transportation scene.