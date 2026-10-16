Bengaluru woman Srishti alleges Rapido Pink rider held her hand
India
A Bengaluru woman named Srishti shared on social media that a Rapido Pink rider made her uncomfortable by holding her hand when she returned his helmet and then lingering outside her residential society.
The experience left her feeling unsafe, so she stayed outside until she felt okay to go in.
Rapido bans rider, Bengaluru police investigate
After Srishti posted about the incident with booking screenshots, Rapido apologized and permanently banned the rider. Bengaluru police reached out to investigate further.
Her post has sparked concern online about women's safety on ride-hailing apps, with social media users expressing sympathy.