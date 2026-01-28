Bengaluru, world's 2nd most congested city, to get new mobility plan India Jan 28, 2026

Bengaluru is officially the world's second most congested city, and now it's getting a fresh plan to (hopefully) fix its epic traffic jams.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has invited bids to appoint a consultant to prepare a revised Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region, replacing an existing CMP that was approved in 2020 and is based on data collected in 2014-15.