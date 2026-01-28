Bengaluru, world's 2nd most congested city, to get new mobility plan
Bengaluru is officially the world's second most congested city, and now it's getting a fresh plan to (hopefully) fix its epic traffic jams.
The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has invited bids to appoint a consultant to prepare a revised Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region, replacing an existing CMP that was approved in 2020 and is based on data collected in 2014-15.
Stuck in traffic? You're not alone
In 2025, average congestion hit 74.4%, so drivers spent about 168 hours a year—over seven days—just sitting in rush hour traffic.
A simple 10km commute takes around 36 minutes at turtle speed.
What's changing with the new CMP?
This new CMP will actually factor in several big changes Bengaluru has seen lately: more Namma Metro lines, updated parking rules, bigger airport crowds (Terminal 2 now handles around 1.6 crore passengers a year), and new roads like the Satellite Town Ring Road.
Why it matters for you
The revamped plan will guide how Bengaluru invests in public transport and roads for decades ahead—so future commutes might finally get easier for residents.
If you're tired of endless gridlock, this could be good news on the horizon!