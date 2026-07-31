Bengaluru Zomato and Swiggy delivery workers plan August 15 strike
Delivery workers for Zomato and Swiggy in Bengaluru are planning a strike on August 15, 2026.
They're standing with local restaurants, who say the delivery apps charge high commissions, make random deductions, and pile on extra ad fees, making it tough for restaurants.
Karnataka App-based Workers Union seeks transparency
The Karnataka App-based Workers Union says these issues aren't new for delivery partners either. They've faced similar problems with pay cuts and lack of transparency.
The union is calling for clearer payout rules, lower commissions, and real people to help sort out disputes.
As union president Inayat Ali puts it, "Food delivery companies like Swiggy and Zomato are earning crores by exploiting everyone else in the ecosystem, hotels and restaurants, delivery workers, and even customers."
This strike follows earlier protests by gig workers during major holidays last year.