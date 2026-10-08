Bengaluru Zomato supervisor Ashok Muttayy 'learn Hindi' video sparks protests
India
A Zomato warehouse in Bengaluru is in the spotlight after a supervisor, Ashok Muttayy, allegedly told staff to learn Hindi or quit.
The moment was caught on video and was later shared widely online.
When Muttayy refused to speak Kannada with his team, Kannada activists protested at the site and filed a police complaint demanding his removal.
Ashok Muttayy apologizes, protests continue
Muttayy later posted a video apology in Kannada, saying he was sorry for his comments and wouldn't repeat them.
Protests continued, with activists pushing for more action, seeking his removal from the facility.