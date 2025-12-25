Bengaluru's air pollution has doubled in 35 years

About 64% of Bengaluru 's PM2.5 comes from its massive fleet of vehicles (over a crore registered!), especially two-wheelers. Slow traffic and rough roads make things worse. Construction work and road dust add another 24%, mostly because cleaning practices aren't up to speed.

Health and economic costs are climbing

Experts warn that breathing this polluted air can cause heart, muscle, and brain inflammation—raising risks for respiratory issues, especially in kids and older people.

The national cost of these health impacts is now over $30 billion a year.

In response, the Deputy Chief Minister has called for an expert committee to suggest urgent fixes.