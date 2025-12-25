Karnataka: 9 dead as truck collides with bus, triggers fire
A major accident on Thursday morning near Gorlath Cross in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district, Karnataka, left at least nine people dead after a truck jumped the divider and crashed into a sleeper bus.
The bus, carrying about 32 people heading out from Bengaluru for the Christmas weekend, caught fire right after the collision.
Quick escapes and brave rescue
The crash caused a huge blaze—some passengers managed to jump out to safety, but sadly others couldn't make it.
In a moment of courage, a nearby school bus driver rescued seven people before an explosion forced him back.
What happened next
Injured passengers were rushed to hospitals in Hiriyur, Sira, Tumakuru and Bengaluru.
Police have started investigating how things went so wrong so quickly.
The bus had just overtaken the school bus before the accident happened.