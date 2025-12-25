Karnataka: 9 dead as truck collides with bus, triggers fire India Dec 25, 2025

A major accident on Thursday morning near Gorlath Cross in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district, Karnataka, left at least nine people dead after a truck jumped the divider and crashed into a sleeper bus.

The bus, carrying about 32 people heading out from Bengaluru for the Christmas weekend, caught fire right after the collision.