Delhi HC pushes for lower GST on air purifiers as pollution worsens
Delhi's High Court has told the GST Council to urgently consider slashing or removing the 18% tax on air purifiers, given how bad the city's air quality has gotten.
The move comes as pollution hits "very poor" and "severe" levels, with a follow-up hearing set for December 26.
Why should you care?
The judges called this a health emergency and said clean air—or at least affordable air purifiers—should be accessible to everyone.
They suggested reclassifying purifiers as medical devices (which would mean just 5% GST) or even giving a temporary tax break.
The court's message: public health needs to come before taxes, especially when breathing easy is getting harder by the day.