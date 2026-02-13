Bengaluru's air quality hits 'poor' levels: What it means

Breathing issues, asthma attacks possible

When PM2.5 and PM10 (the tiny particles you don't want in your lungs) spike—as they did in early-morning readings this week—it can trigger breathing issues, asthma attacks, or even heart problems.

Health officials are asking kids, seniors, and anyone with allergies to mask up outside and keep outdoor time short until things clear up.

If you're looking for fresh air, nearby cities like Mangaluru and Mysuru are still doing fine!