Bengaluru's air quality hits 'poor' levels: What it means
India
Bengaluru's air took a hit this week, with AQI levels swinging between 140 and 175—landing in the "poor-unhealthy" zone.
Areas like Hebbal, Silk Board Junction, and BTM Layout saw the worst numbers.
Misty weather has trapped pollution from traffic and construction, making things feel extra stuffy.
Breathing issues, asthma attacks possible
When PM2.5 and PM10 (the tiny particles you don't want in your lungs) spike—as they did in early-morning readings this week—it can trigger breathing issues, asthma attacks, or even heart problems.
Health officials are asking kids, seniors, and anyone with allergies to mask up outside and keep outdoor time short until things clear up.
If you're looking for fresh air, nearby cities like Mangaluru and Mysuru are still doing fine!