Bengaluru's bus crunch gets spotlight after Mohandas Pai's tweet
Bengaluru's bus crunch is in the spotlight after entrepreneur Mohandas Pai called out Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy online.
The city currently runs 7,108 BMTC busses (including 1,686 electric), but Pai says that's not enough for Bengaluru's growing crowd and suggests bringing in private operators.
Commuters lose about 168 hours a year stuck in traffic
Public transport is a daily struggle for many in India's second most congested city.
While Reddy points to progress—like adding 5,800 new busses, planning for 2,000 more by March 2026, and offering free rides to women under the Shakti scheme—commuters still lose about 168 hours a year stuck in traffic.
With over 45 lakh people relying on BMTC every day and rural routes often running at a loss just to keep villages connected, finding real solutions feels urgent for anyone hoping to get around Bengaluru with less hassle.