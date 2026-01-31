Bengaluru's bus crunch gets spotlight after Mohandas Pai's tweet

Commuters lose about 168 hours a year stuck in traffic

Public transport is a daily struggle for many in India's second most congested city.

While Reddy points to progress—like adding 5,800 new busses, planning for 2,000 more by March 2026, and offering free rides to women under the Shakti scheme—commuters still lose about 168 hours a year stuck in traffic.

With over 45 lakh people relying on BMTC every day and rural routes often running at a loss just to keep villages connected, finding real solutions feels urgent for anyone hoping to get around Bengaluru with less hassle.