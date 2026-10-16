Bengaluru's 'fattest' dog contest lets locals vote for fluffiest dogs
India
Bengaluru is buzzing over its new "fattest" dog contest, where locals get to vote for the city's fluffiest street dogs.
Inspired by Delhi's original event, it's all about celebrating these lovable pups and making them neighborhood stars.
Bengaluru contest spotlights street dogs
The contest shines a light on street dogs that usually go unnoticed, bringing the community together in a fun way.
Bengaluru is voting hard for its "fattest" dog contest, so the city gets a say in who takes home the crown for maximum fluff!