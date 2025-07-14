Next Article
Bengaluru's Gali Anjaneya Temple seized by state government
The Karnataka government has stepped in to manage the Gali Anjaneya Temple in Bengaluru after CCTV caught staff stealing offerings.
The temple is now officially under state control as a "Notified Institution" under a religious endowment law, with the process kicking off on October 1, 2024, following a district report.
Temple trustees, Hindu groups oppose takeover
Temple trustees are fighting the move in court, calling it rushed and pointing to previous court orders in their favor.
Hindu groups say the government is unfairly targeting Hindu temples.
Minister Ramalinga Reddy says the takeover was necessary due to misuse of funds, but promises control will return to trustees after five years.