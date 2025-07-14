Supreme Court to review UP government's school merger decision
The Supreme Court is set to hear a challenge against Uttar Pradesh's plan to merge 105 government primary schools with low student numbers.
The petition, filed by advocate Pradeep Yadav, says this could shut down local schools and force kids to travel farther for classes—making it harder for many to keep attending.
Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had backed the government, saying the policy doesn't break any laws.
UP's plan and critics' concerns
UP says merging small schools will boost education quality and make better use of resources—think improved classrooms and more teachers.
But critics worry it'll mean longer journeys for young students and could break rules meant to keep schools close to home.
The Supreme Court will now weigh if better facilities are worth the risk of making education less accessible for thousands of kids.