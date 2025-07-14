Pilot association head criticizes AI-171 crash report
Sam Thomas, who leads the Pilot Association of India, has called the official report on the Air India AI-171 crash "laughable."
He strongly disagreed with claims that pilots intentionally shut off fuel and pointed out technical mistakes and missing details in the investigation.
Thomas asks for independent judicial inquiry
Thomas said the report got key facts wrong—like misidentifying a major engine system (FADEC)—and left out parts of the cockpit transcript.
He explained that turning off fuel during a dual-engine failure is actually standard emergency procedure, not pilot error.
He's asking for an independent judicial inquiry with outside aviation experts, especially since inspections by Boeing and GE weren't included.
Who is Sam Thomas?
Sam Thomas heads India's main pilot group and is known for his technical know-how and push for honest investigations.
He often speaks up when he thinks official reports miss important details or lack transparency, always aiming to keep flying safer for everyone.