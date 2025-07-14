NHAI enforces strict FASTag rules
From August 2025, NHAI will start blacklisting vehicles with loosely attached or "tag-in-hand" FASTags.
The goal is to crack down on toll cheats and keep highway traffic moving smoothly.
If your FASTag isn't properly stuck to your windshield, you could get blocked at toll plazas.
How the process works
Toll operators have to report loose or improperly fixed FASTags by emailing NHAI, which means those vehicles can be blacklisted almost right away.
With over 98% of highway vehicles already using FASTags, this step is all about making toll payments faster and hassle-free for everyone.
NHAI is also introducing FASTag Annual Pass
NHAI is also rolling out a FASTag Annual Pass starting August 15, 2025—₹3,000 gets private car owners unlimited travel (or up to 200 toll crossings) for a year.
It's designed to make life easier for regular commuters and encourage everyone to play by the rules.