Gangster with criminal history shot dead in encounter
Shahrukh Pathan, a well-known gangster with a long rap sheet across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, was shot dead by the UP Special Task Force on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, police tracked him down in Muzaffarnagar—he was wanted for a fresh case there—and he died after being injured during the operation.
Pathan was involved in high-profile murders
Pathan's criminal record included jailbreaks, contract killings, and even attacking a jail warder over a phone.
He'd been involved in high-profile murders like the mistaken-identity killing of Amit Dixit in 2017 and had threatened witnesses after getting bail.
After his death, police found weapons and his vehicle at the scene and registered another case under the Arms Act.
His violent history made him one of UP's most wanted criminals for years.