Gangster with criminal history shot dead in encounter

Pathan was involved in high-profile murders

Pathan's criminal record included jailbreaks, contract killings, and even attacking a jail warder over a phone.

He'd been involved in high-profile murders like the mistaken-identity killing of Amit Dixit in 2017 and had threatened witnesses after getting bail.

After his death, police found weapons and his vehicle at the scene and registered another case under the Arms Act.

His violent history made him one of UP's most wanted criminals for years.