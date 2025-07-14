Supreme Court dismisses plea against SIMI ban extension India Jul 14, 2025

India's Supreme Court has once more upheld the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), turning down a plea to lift it.

This is the ninth time since 2001 that the ban has been extended, with Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta backing a tribunal's July 24, 2024, decision under anti-terror laws.