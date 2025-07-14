Next Article
Supreme Court dismisses plea against SIMI ban extension
India's Supreme Court has once more upheld the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), turning down a plea to lift it.
This is the ninth time since 2001 that the ban has been extended, with Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta backing a tribunal's July 24, 2024, decision under anti-terror laws.
Petitioners claimed SIMI no longer exists
The government and tribunal argue SIMI still poses a real threat, saying its goals could disrupt national security and communal harmony.
Even though petitioners claimed SIMI no longer exists, officials insisted its activities—linked to terrorism and unrest—justify keeping the group outlawed.
The court wasn't convinced otherwise.