Bengaluru's H3N2 flu wave: 5x jump in cases, hospitals on alert
Bengaluru is facing a sharp rise in flu cases as the H3N2 strain spreads fast.
Outpatient visits for cough, fever, and breathing issues are up five times, with major hospitals saying up to 30% of patients now have flu symptoms.
Cold weather, holiday travel, and crowded places seem to be fueling the spike.
Who's most at risk?
Older adults (65+), young kids, pregnant women, and people with asthma or weakened immunity are more likely to get seriously sick or need hospital care.
Still, most people recover in three to five days.
What's being done?
The Karnataka Health Department has told hospitals to test more patients daily and stock up on medicines and protective gear.
Flu shots are being recommended for healthcare workers and high-risk groups to help keep things under control.