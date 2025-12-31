Bengaluru's H3N2 flu wave: 5x jump in cases, hospitals on alert India Dec 31, 2025

Bengaluru is facing a sharp rise in flu cases as the H3N2 strain spreads fast.

Outpatient visits for cough, fever, and breathing issues are up five times, with major hospitals saying up to 30% of patients now have flu symptoms.

Cold weather, holiday travel, and crowded places seem to be fueling the spike.