India slams Pakistan for politicizing Jaishankar-Sadiq meeting in Dhaka
India called out Pakistan for turning a simple, respectful meeting between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Speaker Ayaz Sadiq into a political issue.
The two met in Dhaka ahead of the funeral of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia—marking their first high-level contact since tensions flared earlier this year.
Why does it matter?
India says the meeting was just a courtesy and followed all diplomatic norms, but feels Pakistan's public statement tried to score political points instead.
Indian officials stressed they wanted to keep things dignified during a moment of mourning, while also hinting at frustration over what they see as Pakistan's pattern of talking peace abroad but acting differently at home.
This episode highlights how even basic gestures can get complicated between these two neighbors.