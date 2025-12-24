Bengaluru's holiday rush: Travel fares up, traffic jams everywhere India Dec 24, 2025

Heading out of Bengaluru for Christmas or New Year? Brace yourself—air and bus fares to places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai are up by 20-30%.

With everyone trying to escape the city at once, major exit roads are jammed, and toll plazas on Mysuru Road are seeing hour-long delays, while Tumakuru Road is heavily congested.