Bengaluru's holiday rush: Travel fares up, traffic jams everywhere
Heading out of Bengaluru for Christmas or New Year? Brace yourself—air and bus fares to places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai are up by 20-30%.
With everyone trying to escape the city at once, major exit roads are jammed, and toll plazas on Mysuru Road are seeing hour-long delays, while Tumakuru Road is heavily congested.
Sold-out trains and pricier flights
Train tickets vanished fast—even after KSRTC added 1,000 extra busses.
Flights aren't much better: a one-way ticket to Kochi on December 27 is now ₹6,000 (usually ₹3.5k-₹4k), and these steep prices might stick around into January.
Extra restrictions as city tries to cope
To manage the chaos, some roads near popular churches have been closed or made no-parking zones during peak hours.
Traffic and parking restrictions are in place around malls until December 28.
The festive gridlock isn't letting up soon—expect things to ease only after the season winds down.