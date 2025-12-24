Vishnu statue demolished at Thailand-Cambodia border, MEA reacts

India has condemned the demolition of a statue of Lord Vishnu at the Thailand-Cambodia border. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that "such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world." The statue, built in 2014, was allegedly toppled by a bulldozer belonging to Thai military engineers amid ongoing border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. Jaiswal emphasized that Hindu and Buddhist deities are revered as part of a shared civilizational heritage.

Peaceful resolution India urges dialogue, diplomacy between Thailand and Cambodia India has urged both countries to return to dialogue and diplomacy to avoid further escalation. "We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives, and damage to property and heritage," Jaiswal said. The incident has sparked outrage in Cambodia, with local authorities calling it a disrespectful act undermining cultural heritage.

Cultural significance Cambodia criticizes Thailand's demolition of Hindu statue Cambodia has also slammed Thailand for destroying the statue. Kim Chanpanha, a Cambodian spokesman in Preah Vihear province, was reported as saying, "We condemn the destruction of ancient temples and statues that are worshipped by Buddhist and Hindu followers," adding the statue was inside Cambodian territory in the An Ses area. The Thai military justified its action on security grounds, claiming that the statue violated military protocols and could trigger further disputes if left in place.

Social media backlash Video of Vishnu statue demolition sparks outrage Videos of the demolition circulated on social media, intensifying public outrage. The Thai military used a bulldozer to bring down the nine-meter-high statue from its pedestal. Despite the controversy, Thai authorities have not responded to India's condemnation or Cambodia's criticism over this incident so far. Instead, they released a statement rejecting Cambodian claims that it was using cluster munitions intended to harm civilians.