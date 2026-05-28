Bengaluru's Kempegowda overtakes Mumbai as India's No. 2 domestic airport
India
Big shift in the skies: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has now surpassed Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to become India's No. 2 busiest for domestic passengers.
Thanks to upgrades like a second runway (2019) and a new terminal (2022), Bengaluru saw passengers in April 2026.
Navi Mumbai traffic surges to 524,000
Mumbai's domestic traffic dropped by 12% in April, mainly because more flights are moving to Navi Mumbai airport, which opened late last year.
Navi Mumbai is quickly becoming a major player, jumping to 524,000 passengers in April, more than double its March numbers.
Airlines like IndiGo are shifting flights there, while Bengaluru is now a key hub for both Air India group and IndiGo thanks to its expanded capacity.