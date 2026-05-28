Bengaluru's Kempegowda overtakes Mumbai as India's No. 2 domestic airport

Navi Mumbai traffic surges to 524,000

Mumbai's domestic traffic dropped by 12% in April, mainly because more flights are moving to Navi Mumbai airport, which opened late last year.

Navi Mumbai is quickly becoming a major player, jumping to 524,000 passengers in April, more than double its March numbers.

Airlines like IndiGo are shifting flights there, while Bengaluru is now a key hub for both Air India group and IndiGo thanks to its expanded capacity.