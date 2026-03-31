Bengaluru's Mehboob Basha declared dead after wife allegedly used ID
Imagine finding out you've been declared dead, while you're very much alive.
That's what happened to Mehboob Basha, a 39-year-old from Bengaluru, after his wife allegedly used his ID to admit someone else to a cancer hospital.
When Basha noticed his BPL card was canceled and saw a death certificate in his name, he had to go to court just to prove he was still around.
Authorities probe hospital verification lapses
Turns out, the hospital and civic officials didn't catch that Basha's wife allegedly used his details to admit another patient, who later passed away.
She even signed paperwork as his spouse and claimed the body, and the documents were accepted without sufficient verification.
Now, authorities are investigating how such a big mix-up slipped through and whether there was any negligence or collusion behind it.