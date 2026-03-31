Bengaluru's Mehboob Basha declared dead after wife allegedly used ID India Mar 31, 2026

Imagine finding out you've been declared dead, while you're very much alive.

That's what happened to Mehboob Basha, a 39-year-old from Bengaluru, after his wife allegedly used his ID to admit someone else to a cancer hospital.

When Basha noticed his BPL card was canceled and saw a death certificate in his name, he had to go to court just to prove he was still around.