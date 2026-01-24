Bengaluru's Republic Day parade: What to know
Bengaluru is gearing up for a big Republic Day bash on January 26 at Manekshaw Parade Ground.
Expect a lively parade with 37 groups and over 1,100 participants—think armed forces, police, school kids, and local charities.
Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will kick things off by hoisting the national flag and giving an address.
What else is happening?
Top city officials like Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao will be there, plus you'll catch cultural acts like Sankranti Sambhrama and student performances celebrating India's unity.
Security's tight this year: over 2,000 police officers are on duty and 100 CCTV cameras are set up.
If you're going, don't forget your e-pass from Seva Sindhu, a valid ID, and try to get there by 8am—traffic diversions and no-parking zones will be in effect around the venue.