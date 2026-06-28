Bengaluru's Siddaraju found dead after mother allegedly refused alcohol money India Jun 28, 2026

A 29-year-old man named Siddaraju was found dead in Bengaluru's Hulimavu area after a heartbreaking dispute with his mother, who allegedly refused to give him money for alcohol and allegedly encouraged him to quit drinking.

Siddaraju, who was unemployed and living with his mother in C.K. Palya, left home upset on Saturday and was found dead the next morning.