Bengaluru's Siddaraju found dead after mother allegedly refused alcohol money
India
A 29-year-old man named Siddaraju was found dead in Bengaluru's Hulimavu area after a heartbreaking dispute with his mother, who allegedly refused to give him money for alcohol and allegedly encouraged him to quit drinking.
Siddaraju, who was unemployed and living with his mother in C.K. Palya, left home upset on Saturday and was found dead the next morning.
CCTV confirms Siddaraju suicide
CCTV footage confirmed that Siddaraju died by suicide by placing his head under a moving garbage truck.
The driver didn't notice what happened and drove off.
Police are looking into the case and trying to contact the driver for questioning.