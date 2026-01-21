Bengaluru's suburban rail project faces major delays (again)

What's actually happening?

The rail network will have four lines, but none are on schedule: Mallige Line should be done by December 2028, Kanaka Line by June 2029, and both Sampige and Parijata Lines only by March 2030.

After seeing these setbacks, PM Modi asked for an official audit to figure out what went wrong and who's responsible.

Meanwhile, K-RIDE (the agency behind the project) has already floated fresh tenders, and bids for the first package are scheduled to be opened in January 2026 (date not specified in this source).