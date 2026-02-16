Bengaluru's winter is almost over; temperatures are rising

Water shortage worsens in the city

With the heat picking up, water shortages are getting worse—the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed restrictions on the use of potable water for non-drinking purposes, such as washing cars, and breaking the rule can cost you ₹5,000.

Urban hotspots like Domlur feel extra toasty.

If you're heading out, get ready for long sunny days (and maybe pack a water bottle).