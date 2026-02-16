Bengaluru's winter is almost over; temperatures are rising
India
Bengaluru is moving out of its mild winter and into warmer days, with temperatures slowly rising this week.
On February 15, the city hit 31°C, while Domlur felt even hotter at nearly 35°C.
Expect more sunshine and less chill as early summer settles in.
Water shortage worsens in the city
With the heat picking up, water shortages are getting worse—the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed restrictions on the use of potable water for non-drinking purposes, such as washing cars, and breaking the rule can cost you ₹5,000.
Urban hotspots like Domlur feel extra toasty.
If you're heading out, get ready for long sunny days (and maybe pack a water bottle).