Benzene tanker leaked near Chembur monorail, tankers moved to BPCL
India
On Monday night in Chembur, Mumbai, a tanker carrying benzene started leaking near the Monorail station.
Emergency teams jumped into action around 8:12pm and safely transferred the chemical to another tanker and made sure no one was hurt.
Both tankers were being shifted to the BPCL refinery.
Officials cordon 500m, Mulund tanker tilted
To keep everyone safe, officials quickly cordoned off a 500-meter area around the leak site. Officials said there were no injuries.
Later that night in Mulund West, another chemical tanker (this time with glacial acetic acid) tilted but did not leak.
Fire crews managed the situation calmly and kept things under control.