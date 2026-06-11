BESCOM emergency maintenance cuts power in parts of Bengaluru today
India
Heads up, Bengaluru!
On Thursday, June 11, 2026, parts of the city will be without electricity from 11am to 4pm
BESCOM is doing emergency maintenance at the Banaswadi substation (think replacing old power lines and prepping for the rainy season), so about 18 neighborhoods will be affected.
Bengaluru residents urged to charge devices
Areas like Horamavu, Hennur, HBR Layout, Lingarajapura, Hoysala Nagar, NRI Layout, DJ Halli, Subbannapalya, Doddagubbi, and Bilishivale are on the list.
If you live here, charge your devices early and unplug electronics to avoid any mishaps.
BESCOM says it will restore power as soon as possible (maybe even ahead of schedule), and asks everyone to cooperate so we all get a safer supply during monsoon.