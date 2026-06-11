BESCOM emergency maintenance cuts power in parts of Bengaluru today

Bengaluru residents urged to charge devices

Areas like Horamavu, Hennur, HBR Layout, Lingarajapura, Hoysala Nagar, NRI Layout, DJ Halli, Subbannapalya, Doddagubbi, and Bilishivale are on the list.

If you live here, charge your devices early and unplug electronics to avoid any mishaps.

BESCOM says it will restore power as soon as possible (maybe even ahead of schedule), and asks everyone to cooperate so we all get a safer supply during monsoon.