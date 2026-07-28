BESCOM schedules 6-hour Bengaluru power cut Wednesday at Kattigenahalli substation

Other spots like Maragondanahalli, Kanakashree Layout, Atma Vidya Nagar, and more are also on the list.

BESCOM suggests charging your devices ahead of time and unplugging electronics to avoid any mishaps when power returns.

They promise the lights will be back by 5pm and ask everyone for a little patience while they work on making things more reliable.

For updates, you can check the BESCOM Mithra app or call their helpline at 1912.