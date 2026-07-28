BESCOM schedules 6-hour Bengaluru power cut Wednesday at Kattigenahalli substation
India
Heads up, Bengaluru! BESCOM has scheduled a six-hour power cut on Wednesday from 11am to 5pm for some much-needed maintenance.
Areas like Halehalli, Byrathi Village, Kalkere Road, and Puravankara Apartments (all under the Kattigenahalli Substation) will be without electricity during this time.
BESCOM advises charging and unplugging devices
Other spots like Maragondanahalli, Kanakashree Layout, Atma Vidya Nagar, and more are also on the list.
BESCOM suggests charging your devices ahead of time and unplugging electronics to avoid any mishaps when power returns.
They promise the lights will be back by 5pm and ask everyone for a little patience while they work on making things more reliable.
For updates, you can check the BESCOM Mithra app or call their helpline at 1912.