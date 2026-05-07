BESCOM schedules power cuts across Jayanagar Koramangala and Whitefield today

BESCOM crews prepping grid for monsoon

BESCOM teams are busy swapping out old cables, fixing transformers, and clearing up lines to prep for monsoon season. They're also double-checking substations for safety.

If repairs take longer than planned, power could be back a bit late.

In the meantime, it's smart to charge your devices and sort backups for elevators or water pumps.

For live updates on when your area's back online, check BESCOM's app (most work should wrap up by 5 p.m.).