BEST bus crash in Mankhurd kills pedestrian, injures several
India
A tragic BEST bus crash happened Monday morning on the Sion-Panvel highway in Mankhurd, Mumbai.
The bus reportedly had brake failure and slammed into a divider near Vishwakarma Hospital around 8:30am.
Sadly, 62-year-old pedestrian Bhaskar Raosaheb Kagde lost his life, and several others were hurt.
Third serious BEST crash in Mumbai
Among the injured were the driver, Banvari Shriram Prasad Sharma, 51, conductor Vaibhav Waghmare, 41, and eight passengers, all taken to hospitals for treatment.
This marks the third serious BEST bus accident in Mumbai this month, following crashes on July 8 and July 10 that also left people injured.